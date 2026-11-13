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If AI Cut the Hours, What Are Clients Actually Paying For?
9 days ago
Cost savings should be passed on openly. Disclose the AI activities, in general or specific terms as needed. When software shortens the preparation, the billable hour is still a record of time someone actually spent. The text a tool writes is a draft. The practitioner who will sign the work reviews the facts, the citations, and the calculations before that work goes to a client or to the IRS.