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Stonehenge’s Mysterious Six-Ton Stone Has Scientists Searching Across Britain
By Aberystwyth University,10 days ago
Stonehenge’s six-ton Altar Stone has led scientists from Wales to Scotland, yet even its most detailed geological examination has failed to reveal where it came from. Scientists have spent more than a century trying to determine where Stonehenge’s six-ton Altar Stone came from. Once thought to originate in Wales, the massive sandstone slab has since been traced geologically to northeast Scotland, but its exact source remains unknown. Now, the most comprehensive geological investigation yet has ruled out several proposed locations and provided new clues to guide the search.