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The week of Nov. 9-13: What happened, what matters, what's next
By Madeleine Streets,9 days ago
The technology industry dominated the news cycle this week, thanks to a mix of high-profile leadership changes and widespread service disruption. Nvidia's sudden CEO transition put the future of one of the AI industry's most influential companies under a new spotlight, while a prolonged Microsoft 365 outage demonstrated how quickly problems at a single provider can disrupt business operations worldwide.