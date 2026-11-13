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Prescott’s Cosmos Theatre Hosts Jazz and Soul Concert
By Staff,10 days ago
Phoenix-based vocalist Sandra Bassett brings an intimate evening of Jazz and Soul to The Cosmos Theatre on Wednesday November 18 at 7pm. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Sandra doesn’t just sing songs, she brings them to life with soul, power, and grace. Ms. Bassett performs regularly at The Nash Jazz Club, Westside Blues & Jazz, Mesa Arts Center, Ravenscroft’s Jazzbird Lounge and other venues. Her concert at The Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) in August was a sellout.