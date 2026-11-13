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Ferrari Presents “Crafting Identities” for Spring Summer 2027
By EDITORIAL,5 days ago
Ferrari brings its Spring Summer 2027 collection, “Crafting Identities,” to New York, with Creative Director Rocco Iannone drawing inspiration from the city’s approach to individuality and self-expression. The runway presentation coincides with the opening of Ferrari’s Soho flagship store, establishing a connection between the brand’s expanding fashion presence and one of the world’s most influential cultural centres.