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Lakers Know Kevon Looney Is Not Backup Center Solution
By Gabriel Arteaga,9 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers swapped out their two centers from last season — Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes — for Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney. Kessler was the premier offseason acquisition by L.A., landing him on a four-year, $130 million deal in a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz. Looney was one of the best remaining backup bigs on the market that would take a minimum contract.