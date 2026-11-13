undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Food truck owners invited to share feedback on new Aurora regulation proposals
By McKenna Harford, Sentinel Staff Writer,10 days ago
AURORA | The Aurora South Metro Small Business Development Center is holding a discussion for food truck operators on the city’s proposed regulations, which would limit the number of trucks at one location and outlines truck operation and storage requirements. The guided conversation is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Nov....
1