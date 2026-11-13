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Devon Dampier returns to his home state as No. 22 Arizona seeks historic upset of No. 2 Utah
By News Director,10 days ago
PHOENIX – The last time Arizona hosted a No. 2-ranked team was in 2007, when the Wildcats stunned Oregon 34-24. Nearly 19 years later, the Wildcats will have another opportunity to upset the No. 2 team in the country in a must-win home game to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive when they welcome the Utah Utes and their Heisman Trophy candidate, Devon Dampier, into Casino Del Sol Stadium on Saturday.