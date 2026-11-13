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FPA Urges Congressional Leadership to Advance Key Recycling Legislation
7 days ago
Three new acts would strengthen recycling infrastructure and support a circular economy. As America Recycles Day approaches, the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), the leading advocate and voice of the U.S. flexible packaging industry, called on congressional leadership to prioritize and advance this year three bipartisan measures designed to strengthen America’s recycling system, improve consumer understanding of packaging recyclability, and accelerate progress toward a more circular economy.