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FDA Approves Imfinzi Plus Padcev for Some With Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer
9 days ago
The FDA approved Imfinzi plus Padcev before and after surgery for adults with muscle-invasive bladder cancer who cannot or will not receive cisplatin. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Imfinzi (durvalumab) in combination with Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) for adults with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) who are not eligible for, or who decline, cisplatin-based chemotherapy.