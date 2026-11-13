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Voter turnout in last week’s midterm election was third highest ever in JoCo, election commissioner reports
By Roxie Hammill,8 days ago
Turnout for the November election was the third highest in Johnson County’s history, despite the fact that it was in a non-presidential year, according to statistics shared by County Election Commissioner Connie Schmidt as the post-election vote canvass began Friday. Some 298,141 ballots were cast for a 62.4% turnout,...
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