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After local opposition, proposed gas plant’s fate rests with state commission
By KWQC Staff,10 days ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - State commission hearings for Central Iowa Power Cooperative’s proposed Scott County electricity generating facility will take place in downtown Davenport next week. Iowa Utility Commission officials will hear witnesses and testimonies starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the DoubleTree by Hilton. Hearings will be held...