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Harrison Store to Honor Jackson with Mayor’s Day on Saturday
By Joel Shell,10 days ago
Shoe Sensation in the Ozark Crossing Shopping Center is hosting a Mayor’s Day to honor outgoing Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson on Saturday, Nov. 14. Jackson has served as mayor of Harrison for eight years and will be retiring next month. In honor of Mayor’s Day, a percentage of all sales on Saturday will go to Ozark Share and Care, the charity of Jackson’s choice, according to a release from Shoe Sensation.