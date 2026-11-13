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Priority Capital Advisory Arranges $10.9M Construction Loan for a 200-Unit Apartment Community in Missoula Montana
By NewsNo Comments,9 days ago
Priority Capital Advisory (PCA), a boutique commercial real estate capital advisory firm led by Founder and President Zachary Streit, has arranged a $10.9 million mezzanine construction loan on behalf of Denver-based Evermore Partners, for The Flats at Grant Creek, a 200-unit multifamily community under construction in Missoula, Montana. Brasa Capital Management provided the loan.