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Felony Friday: Man accused of cutting ankle monitor, breaking house arrest
8 days ago
This is a roundup of felony charges filed Oct. 30 through Nov. 13, 2026, by the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office. Some defendants may also have misdemeanor charges against them, but most are not included here. The following names and charges, which are contained within public documents, are gathered from online court records available through ARCourts. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Here’s a rundown of felony cases filed in the past two weeks:
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