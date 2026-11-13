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Arkadelphia florist tapped to decorate White House for Christmas
9 days ago
D.C.-BOUND — David Goodman pauses for a photo in front of a backdrop of Christmas decorations galore at Mary & Martha’s Florist & Gifts in downtown Arkadelphia. Skydiving or snorkeling are bucket-list items an average adrenaline junkie might want to cross off in their lifetime. This month, longtime Arkadelphia florist David Goodman will be crossing off a decidedly more festive (albeit unconventional) item from his own list.
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