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Blackhawks Looking for “Significant” Addition to Defense
By Justin Lynch,10 days ago
The Chicago Blackhawks are looking to turn their season around, having started the campaign with a disappointing 5-13-1 record. They got a much needed win in Thursday night’s 3-2 overtime victory at home against the Buffalo Sabres, which snapped a six game losing streak heading into that matchup. General manager Kyle Davidson is assessing the trade market, looking to make upgrade’s to the struggling roster. One position that has been clearly identified as needing improvement is the defense; the Blackhawks have given up the second most goals against in the NHL with 78. Only the Vancouver Canucks have allowed more goals, having given up 90 to this point.