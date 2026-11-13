undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dodgers Predicted to Land All-Star to Replace Tarik Skubal
By Matt Levine,10 days ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers were unable to complete the three-peat this past season, falling in the National League Championship Series to the Milwaukee Brewers. 2026 was a strange year for the Dodgers, with the team being dominant, but there was always a feeling that they should be better. But as the group now enters the offseason, the front office has some work to do to get this team back to being true World Series contenders.