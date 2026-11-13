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Every Formula 1 Team Ranked by How Valuable They Are [2026]
By Joseph Ryan,9 days ago
As the 2026 Formula One season enters its final few weeks, the value of every team on the grid has been revealed. Mercedes have dominated in 2026, led by Kimi Antonelli claiming victory in the Drivers' Championship as he became the first Italian to win the title in 73 years. He is also now officially F1's youngest ever champion, being just 20 years and 68 days old when he clinched the crown.