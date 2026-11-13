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Caroline Shields Named Chief Curator of Clark Art Institute
By News Desk,9 days ago
The Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts, has appointed Caroline Shields chief curator. A specialist in nineteenth-century French art, Shields joins the Clark following her position at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO), Toronto, where she has served as curator and head of the European art department since 2019. She will step into her new role this January; the exhibition “Pointillist Politics: Neo-Impressionism, Anarchy, Utopia,” which she co-curated, will go on view at the museum in June 2027.