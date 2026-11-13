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Irregular Sleep Schedules Tied to Depression & Loneliness
By Featured Neuroscience Psychology,9 days ago
A large-scale wearable data study reveals that erratic daily sleep and wake times are strongly linked to worse depression, anxiety, and loneliness. The analysis of 23,000 adults over five months found that progressive declines in sleep regularity weaken circadian alignment and correspond with escalating psychiatric symptoms. Key Facts:. Circadian Misalignment...