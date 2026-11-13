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Jerry Jones reveals when he thinks NFL expands to 18-game season, but process to get there is complicated
By Garrett Podell,10 days ago
The National Football League regular season could be expanding once again. From 1978 to 2020, the NFL played a 16-game regular season, but that changed in 2021 as the league expanded to a 17-game regular season. However, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, one of the league's most influential voices, feels an expansion to an 18th regular-season game is just around the corner.