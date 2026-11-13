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Lilly breaks ground on $3.5bn manufacturing site in Pennsylvania
By Josh Abbott,9 days ago
Big pharma firm Eli Lilly and Company held a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday at its new US$3.5 billion manufacturing site in Pennsylvania located in Lehigh Valley. The company will produce GLP-1 medicines at the new facility, including retatrutide, an investigational glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP), GLP-1, and glucagon triple hormone receptor agonist.
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