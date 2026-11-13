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'A lot of great work ahead of us:' Joe Griffith becomes first millennial elected to Hampton City Council
By Colter Anstaett,10 days ago
HAMPTON, Va. — Joe Griffith is urging optimism as he prepares to join Hampton City Council. “I just want people to remain optimistic about the future," Griffith said. “I think we have a lot of great work ahead of us, and I’m excited to contribute to that, but I also think that it’s great that we’re reflecting the diversity of our city in all the ways we can. So, that includes bringing young people to the table so that they can be part of government."
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