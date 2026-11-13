undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Hello’ on the Way In, ‘Goodbye’ on the Way Out: St. Thomas Man Charged With Grand Larceny After Allegedly Greeting Security Guard While Hauling Generators Out of Home Depot
By John McCarthy,9 days ago
CHARLOTTE AMALIE, St. Thomas — A St. Thomas man is facing felony grand larceny and conspiracy charges after allegedly walking out of Home Depot with over $1,300 in unpaid generators and cleaning supplies—and politely greeting a store security guard on both his trip back inside and his walk out the door, according to Superior Court records filed Friday.