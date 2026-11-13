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NiCE launches the next generation of NiCE Cognigy
By KMWorld Staff,8 days ago
With Cognigy's AI Assist, teams create skills once, and then reuse them across every AI agent, whether they are company-created or personal agents. This allows for improvements as time progresses. With the rapid advances in agentic capabilities, enterprises are looking to orchestrate AI agents across entire customer journeys, at scale, and with the governance large organizations depend on.