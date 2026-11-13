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DOH-Palm Beach Cautions About Blue-Green Algae at Stormwater Treatment Area West
9 days ago
Palm Beach, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County (DOH-Palm Beach) cautions the public of the presence of blue-green algae in the following locations:. The sites were visited on November 10. Water sample testing is underway. Blue-green algae have the potential to produce toxins. Since environmental conditions can change at any time, it is important to exercise caution, even if presence of toxins has not yet been confirmed.