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Patricia Elaine “Pat” (McCann) Fees
9 days ago
Patricia Elaine “Pat” (McCann) Fees, 86, of Springfield, Missouri, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 9:09 am on October 12, 2026. Pat was born on July 19, 1940, in Bryce, Illinois, and was the 2nd child of LeRoy and Alice (Edwards) McCann. She married Theodore “Ted” Fees on December 26, 1959. They were married for nearly 59 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ted Fees; her son, Russ Fees; and her brother, Ray McCann.