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Ricky “Rick” Dean Harrington
9 days ago
Ricky “Rick” Dean Harrington, of Greenfield passed away Nov. 1, 2026 at the Mt. Vernon Missouri Veterans Home. He was 75 years old. He was born May 3, 1951 in Springfield, to William Paul and Goldie Irene (Wilson) Harrington. In 1970, he enlisted in the United States Army so that his brother Randy, who had recently become a father, would not be drafted. He served in the Vietnam War with the Army Security Agency. In the 1980’s, he became an owner-operator during the height of the independent trucking era.