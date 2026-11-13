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Beatrice Anne Lanning McGraw
8 days ago
Beatrice Anne Lanning McGraw passed away at her home in Springfield MO under Hospice care on October 26, 2026. She was born on November 16, 1938, the second daughter of Willette Harman Lanning and Ralph Bertrand Lanning at Bethesda, MD. She graduated from Southern High School in Lothian, MD. She further studied and graduated from Southeastern Bible College Lakeland, FL, Evangel University, Springfield, MO and Drury University where she received her Master’s in Arts degree.