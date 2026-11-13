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Columbus Teen Paralyzed After Fight at Juvenile Detention Center
By Fiona Knight,9 days ago
Columbus teenager Damarion Allen was paralyzed from the chest down after a fight with another detainee inside the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center. Allen was 15 when he was paralyzed after a fight with another detainee inside the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, according to WOSU Public Media. The injury left him paralyzed from the chest down and led to an 80-day hospital stay, as The Columbus Dispatch previously reported.
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