undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Saints rule out Fuaga with three others for Panthers matchup
10 days ago
Just when you thought the New Orleans Saints were getting healthy and better in a key area where the team has struggled, the tide has turned again on the offensive line. Though the Saints got left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. back a week ago and he is set to go Sunday against Carolina in a battle for first place in the NFC South, the Saints will be without two other starting offensive linemen which will result in three position changes up front.