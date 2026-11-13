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‘We’re not trying to be TwitchTok’: Twitch adds new short-form video feature
By Alyssa Mercante,9 days ago
For Twitch streamers, on-platform discoverability has always been a major issue. Twitch has tried to address this, with mixed success. Now, the platform is making its biggest swing yet. Starting early next year, Twitch will let creators upload short-form videos made outside the platform. Announced during the keynote at TwitchCon...