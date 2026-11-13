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Hornbacher’s Plans New Grocery Store in Horace
By Devin Fry,10 days ago
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hornbacher’s plans to open a new grocery store in Horace, its parent company announced Friday. Coborn’s, Inc., which owns Hornbacher’s, said planning for the store is underway. More details about the project timeline are expected in early 2027. The company did not say where in Horace the store would be built, how large it would be or when it would open.
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