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Univ. of Colorado launches fund aimed at boosting women’s and Olympic sports
10 days ago
The Univ. of Colorado is launching a new fundraising initiative called “Elevate Colorado” designed to provide facility improvements and other support for women’s and Olympic sports programs. Colorado, through the initiative, will add a new permanent grandstand and digital video board at Prentup Field, home of the school’s soccer and lacrosse teams. The lacrosse team will also get a new locker room at Prentup Field, the ski team will have its locker room and wax room renovated, and both men’s and women’s golf programs will have a dedicated practice area at Colorado National Golf Club. Elevate Colorado will also provide support for the excellence funds of tennis, volleyball, women’s basketball, cross country and track and field. Elevate Colorado has a targeted goal of over $10M and a timeline for construction on the facility projects is scheduled to begin as soon as the funds have been raised (Colorado Athletics).
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