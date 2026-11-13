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Barth Syndrome at Every Age: What to Expect
7 days ago
Dr. Husain outlines the disease course from infancy (cardiomegaly, dilated ventricles, feeding failure, and risk of cardiogenic shock) through a “honeymoon period” of ages 5-25 marked by ongoing neutropenia, growth delay, and frequent specialist visits, to long-term mortality driven mainly by heart failure (~50%), sepsis (~20%), and arrhythmia (~20%), while Dr. Vernon notes that later-diagnosed patients often present with neutropenia but no obvious early cardiomyopathy, pointing to underdiagnosis of milder phenotypes.