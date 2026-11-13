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IRS increases 2027 contribution limit for MSAs
9 days ago
The IRS recently announced an increase in the 2027 contribution limit for Medical Spending Accounts and Limited-use MSAs from $3,400 to $3,500. The maximum amount of unused 2027 MSA funds that participants can carry over into 2028 has also increased, from $680 to $700. Participants will forfeit funds over $700 left in their account after the March 31, 2028, reimbursement deadline.