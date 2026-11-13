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Caribbean community continues to grieve over ‘staggering’ building collapse in Flatbush
By Nelson A. King,9 days ago
The Caribbean community in New York continues to grieve over the collapse of a building in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn on Wednesday, Nov. 11. A three-story residential building at 1321 Flatbush Ave. collapsed into an adjacent construction and excavation site at 2625 Bedford Avenue in Flatbush, tearing off the exterior wall of a neighboring building and prompting a mass emergency response.