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IPTAY Announces GOCAMS Giving Society
By Graham Neff,9 days ago
CLEMSON, S.C. — IPTAY has announced the official launch of GOCAMS, “Giving Our Clemson All My Support,” a new philanthropic giving society built to support the championship success of Clemson Athletics and its student-athletes. GOCAMS is one of several acronyms on IPTAY’s original seal from its founding in 1934, making the name both a nod to IPTAY’s history and a reflection of the society’s purpose.