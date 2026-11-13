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How to watch, stream, and listen to Utah State football at San Diego State Aztecs
By BRIAN PREECE,10 days ago
The turnaround starts with the defense. Defensive tackle Tyree Morris, linebacker Asher Cunningham and defensive back David Kabongo have helped anchor one of the Pac-12’s top units. Utah State recorded 10 tackles for loss in Saturday’s win and held its opponent to 16 rushing yards. It was the third straight game in which the Aggies kept an opponent under 100 yards rushing.