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The Science Behind Barth Syndrome: TAZ and Cardiolipin
7 days ago
Dr. Vernon explains that TAZ gene mutations disrupt cardiolipin remodeling in the inner mitochondrial membrane, leading to buildup of immature monolysocardiolipin and impaired ATP synthesis that underlies all major clinical features, while Dr. Husain frames energy demand across life stages (feeding in infancy, recess activity in school age, declining exercise tolerance in adulthood) and the panel discusses the dual burden of cardiac and skeletal muscle dysfunction that makes fatigue difficult to attribute to either.