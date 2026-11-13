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Anthony Mackie & Jamie Dornan Talk Reuniting For 12 12 12
By Tessa Smith,8 days ago
Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan discuss reuniting for Apple TV’s 12 12 12, their characters’ rivalry, and who would ruin a real-life heist. Apple TV’s 12 12 12 delivers an entertaining cat-and-mouse thriller fueled by tension, unexpected twists, and the undeniable chemistry between Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan. The series brings the two actors back together for a high-stakes game in which their characters’ complicated history and evolving relationship add another layer to the suspense. With plenty of surprises along the way, 12 12 12 is the kind of show that makes it nearly impossible to stop watching once you’ve started.