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Caeleb Dressel, Van Mathias Revealed as First U.S. Stars for ISL All-Star Match
By John Lohn - Editor-in-Chief,10 days ago
Caeleb Dressel, Van Mathias Revealed as First U.S. Stars for ISL All-Star Match. The International Swimming League (ISL) has today announced Caeleb Dressel and Van Mathias as the first star athletes of the United States Team for the All-Star Match, to be held at the London Aquatics Centre in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday, December 19, 2026. They are the first athletes confirmed for the event, with further United States Team star athletes to be announced shortly.