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Stitch Returns to the Big Screen In Lilo & Scratch
By Tessa Smith,8 days ago
Go behind the scenes of Disney Animation’s Lilo & Scratch as the filmmakers reveal how they blended 2002 watercolor nostalgia with modern CG. For the first time since the 2002 classic hit theaters, Experiment 626 is returning to Walt Disney Animation Studios for the big screen. Debuting in theaters on November 25 alongside Disney Animation’s Hexed, the new theatrical short Lilo & Scratch marks the studio’s first theatrical short in over five years.