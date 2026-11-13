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Brooklyn Partners unite to promote financial literacy and homeownership
By Tracey Khan,9 days ago
Brooklyn residents received practical guidance on managing their finances, protecting their homes, and building long-term stability during a financial literacy event hosted by the Neighborhood Technical Assistance Clinic (NTAC) and community partners. The full-day event, held Oct. 3 at Medgar Evers College, brought together financial institutions, educators, public officials and...