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3 TODAY Fans Compete in Cooking Challenge: See Who WIns!
8 days ago
With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, TODAY has been on the hunt for the best home-cooked dishes to prepare for the big day. After hundreds of submissions, Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones invited three finalists to join them in-studio to share their family recipes — and celebrity chef and TV host Geoffrey Zakarian serves as judge! Get their recipes for five-flavor pound cake, guava bread pudding and sweet potato pie and see who takes home the top prize: their own cooking segment on TODAY!