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Interstate Waste Services acquires Hometown Waste & Recycling
By Audrey Trevarthan, Associate Editor,9 days ago
Interstate Waste Services (IWS), a Teaneck, New Jersey-based provider of solid waste and recycling services, has acquired Hometown Waste & Recycling, a full-service dumpster rental company with operations across New Jersey. Since its founding more than a decade ago, Hometown, a family-owned and operated business, has completed more than 35,000...