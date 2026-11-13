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Bitcoin plunges to $68,000 as Anthropic IPO frenzy adds to market jitters
By Helene Braun,9 days ago
Analysts see no direct link between Nvidia and bitcoin's decline, pointing instead to investor capital headed into Anthropic as well as a broader risk-off move. Bitcoin BTC$68,985.05 sank to $68,000 overnight, its lowest price since August, extending a slide of more than 20% since early October amid a string of market shocks that are weighing on the largest cryptocurrency.