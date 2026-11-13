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“It is the Novocain of Your Mind:” New Haven Students Protest AI Use in the Classroom
By Zoe Jensen,8 days ago
New Haven ACES Educational Center for the Arts high schoolers walked out during the school day to demand no more AI use by the school’s administration or faculty. Approximately 200 ACES Educational Center for the Arts (ECA) students walked out of an assembly yesterday afternoon to protest AI use by school administration and teachers. A corresponding petition gathered 142 signatures; the form also included 92 students who volunteered to make posters for ECA so that the school would no longer use AI to design schoolwide flyers.
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