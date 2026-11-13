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San Gabriel Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District Honored with Statewide Award for Eaton Fire Response
8 days ago
The California Special Districts Association (CSDA) has recognized the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District (SGV Mosquito/District) with the 2026 Exceptional Public Outreach & Advocacy Award – Small District for its leadership in protecting public health following the devastating 2025 Eaton Fire. The award was presented during the 2026 CSDA Annual Conference & Exhibitor Showcase in Palm Desert.
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